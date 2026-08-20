Average rainfall recorded in August reached 498.5mm, equivalent to 255 per cent of the monthly average in areas controlled by the Republic, the Met Service said on Thursday.

Rainfall exceeded the monthly average at every measuring station, reaching more than 10 times the normal amount at some locations.

The highest figure was recorded at Panayia bridge, where rainfall reached 1,593 per cent of the monthly average, followed by Lythrodontas at 1,270 per cent, Kornos at 1,108 per cent, Larnaca airport at 800 per cent and Platania at 471 per cent.

Since October 1, average rainfall has reached 585.7mm, equivalent to 117 per cent of the normal amount for the period, with all measuring stations recording more than 100 per cent of their respective averages.