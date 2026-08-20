The Cyprus Cycling Federation will be taking part in the ‘Taranto 2026’ Mediterranean Games, which are being held in Italy, with six athletes and four members of the support staff.

The delegation comprises Andreas Miltiades, Christodoulos Achas, Bogdan Zabelinskiy, Antri Christoforou, Ekaterina Kovalchuk and Styliana Kamilari.

The mission’s support staff consists of coach Sergei Klimov, national team manager Stavros Georgiou, mechanic Mario Athanasiadis and Konstantin Koubanov.

The cycling competition begins on Saturday, August 22, 2026 with the individual time trial. Andreas Miltiadis, Bogdan Zabelinski and Andri Christoforou will be taking part in the event.

On Monday, August 24, 2026, the road race will take place, in which all six athletes from the Cypriot delegation will compete.

CyBC will broadcast the cycling events at the Mediterranean Games, whilst a representative of the Cyprus Cycling Federation will be part of the broadcast team, providing the public with information and updates on the island’s athletes’ participation in the event.

The Cyprus Cycling Federation wishes the athletes and the delegation’s support staff every success, and hopes they will perform well at the ‘Taranto 2026’ Mediterranean Games.