Opening a new savings or current account via the Eurobank Cyprus app now takes just a few minutes.

This new feature is added to the digital services already provided by Eurobank, which continues to offer customers innovative solutions that make everyday banking easy, swift and even more accessible.

Using the Eurobank Cyprus app, users can complete the process of opening a new account in just a few minutes from their mobile phone. Once they have selected their currency – euros (EUR), US dollars (USD) or pounds sterling (GBP) – they can flexibly manage both local and international transactions.

The Eurobank Cyprus app also allows users to issue a virtual debit card for their digital wallet, with the option to have a physical card sent to them.

The digital account opening service also applies to other Bank products, including the free “My Account 18–25” account, which is tailored to the needs of young people aged 18 to 25.

Offering tremendous freedom of movement and speed, the new digital service provided by Eurobank makes a significant number of daily personal and business transactions simpler than ever before. From payments and money transfers, including free SEPA instant payments, to sending and receiving money via Contact Pay using a mobile phone number, to applying for loans, and managing cards with Freeze/ Unfreeze with PIN display, the issuance of virtual cards for online purchases and contactless payments via digital wallets, the Eurobank Cyprus app takes the banking experience to a whole new level.

Ultimately, Eurobank continues to evolve and develop its services, providing customers with banking solutions that make their daily lives easier.