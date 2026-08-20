Iranian diplomatic sources said Thursday that Cyprus faces no threat as long as British bases on the island are not used in operations against the Islamic Republic.

The official comments, made to daily Politis, came a day after the Financial Times cited Iranian “insiders” as saying Tehran is considering scenarios that could extend a future conflict beyond the Middle East to European territory used against Iran, including Cyprus.

According to the FT, Iranian forces have assessed options for striking US military targets in south-eastern Europe as part of preparations for a possible renewed US offensive.

Two people described by the newspaper as regime insiders said Bulgaria was among the countries considered, after Sofia approved the use of Bezmer air base by US refuelling aircraft last month.

One of the sources told the FT that Cyprus was also among potential targets for retaliation.

Later on Wednesday, Cypriot government sources downplayed the story, telling the Cyprus Mail the island is not a target for Iran.

Sources at the foreign ministry said similar reports and claims had emerged in the past, adding that Nicosia remains in communication with Tehran.

On Thursday, Iranian diplomatic sources sought to reassure Cyprus that the island is not at risk of Iranian strikes, provided that the British Sovereign Base Areas are not used against Iran.

The sources confirmed that diplomatic channels between Nicosia and Tehran remain “open and active”.

Asked about the FT report specifically, the same sources said statements attributed to Iranian insiders “are not always reliable and often reflect speculation or reactions to threats from other parties”.

They said Iranian authorities are aware of concerns expressed by the Cypriot side regarding residents and employees living within the boundaries of the British bases.

But they added that Iranian concerns, and the risk to Iranian lives from acts of aggression, should also be understood.

Asked to comment on the original FT report, a geopolitical analyst told the Cyprus Mail that it appears to be a case of signaling.

“To me it looks like signaling from within Iran, for deterrence, rather than an actual credible threat,” said Zenonas Tziarras, lecturer in the Department of Turkish and Middle Eastern Studies at the University of Cyprus.

“It’s intended to increase the pressure on the Americans via pressure on third parties. The message is: if you [the United States] continue doing this, we will raise the cost for you.”

Tziarras noted that the sources speaking to the FT appear to have an agenda, but they do not necessarily reflect the official position of Tehran.

“More likely, it’s part of psychological warfare.”