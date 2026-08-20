The Cyprus University Sports Federation (KOPA) is preparing for another important international engagement, with the Cypriot delegation set to travel to Östersund, Sweden, for the FISU World Forum 2026, which will take place from August 24th to 28th.

KOPA will be represented by:

Emilios Solomou – Head of Delegation

– Head of Delegation Evripides Demosthenous – Escort

– Escort Andreas Karasavas – Student

– Student Victoria Andreou – Student

– Student Giorgos Loizos Chatzipavlis – Student

The central theme of this year’s Forum is “Active body, healthy mind: How important can sport be at universities?“. Discussions and activities will focus on the importance of sport in promoting wellbeing, excellence, inclusion, good governance and dual careers for student-athletes.

During the FISU World Forum, participants will have the opportunity to attend presentations and discussions, take part in practical workshops, exchange ideas and establish new international collaborations with students, academics and members of the sporting community from around the world.

Situated between Lake Storsjön and the surrounding mountains, Östersund is a city with a vibrant sporting and cultural scene and a strong tradition of hosting international sporting events.

KOPA continues to invest in its international presence and the development of university sport, with its participation in the FISU World Forum representing another important opportunity for the exchange of knowledge, experiences and best practices.

From Cyprus to Östersund! Looking towards the future of university sport.