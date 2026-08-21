If you enjoy building, developing, and making a difference, this opportunity could be just what you’re looking for.

What does an ambitious technology professional look for in their next career move today? Modern technologies and challenging projects. Opportunities to learn, create and grow. An environment that rewards technical excellence and creativity. And, above all, the ability to see their work transformed into products and services that make an impact.

This is exactly the opportunity that Bank of Cyprus offers today, as it expands its technology teams by recruiting professionals across five key areas: Software Engineering, Data & AI Engineering, Technology Engineering, Security Engineering, Information Security, and Digital Product Management. Positions are available across different levels of experience, ranging from early-career professionals to experienced specialists and Team Leads.

This is an investment in the people who will help shape the future of the Bank and, more broadly, Cyprus’s digital transformation.

Technology Doesn’t Just Support the Bank. It Transforms It.

At Bank of Cyprus, technology has long evolved beyond a support function. It sits at the heart of the Bank’s strategy, operations and relationship with its customers.

This is already reflected in the innovative products and services that have become part of the daily lives of thousands of individuals and businesses.

JOEY introduces children and teenagers to the world of responsible money management. Fleksy brought a modern Buy Now, Pay Later solution to the Cypriot market. QuickLoans and the Digital Home Loan have moved a significant part of the financing process into the digital environment. Jinius is building a comprehensive digital ecosystem for businesses and consumers, while new digital customer journeys are changing even the way people search for and finance a car purchase. Our innovative Payments services are at the forefront of Europe’s payment evolution. Bank of Cyprus is the only local bank participating in Europe’s Digital Euro pilot program.

Behind every one of these services are teams of professionals who design solutions, write code, analyse data, build infrastructure, secure systems and transform real customer needs into digital products.

These are precisely the teams we are strengthening and growing.

Enterprise Scale. Builder’s Mindset.

For technology professionals, working in a large financial institution presents a unique challenge.

Here, a technology solution must be more than innovative. It must also be secure, reliable, resilient and capable of operating at scale. It must integrate seamlessly with multiple systems, protect sensitive data and transactions, and meet the demands of a highly regulated environment.

People joining our teams will have the opportunity to work with modern technologies across software development, cloud and hybrid environments, data and Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, networks, automation and digital product development.

They will have the opportunity to build solutions with the mindset of a builder, while operating with the scale, responsibility and trust that come with working for an organization where security and customer confidence are non-negotiable.

Your Work Can Impact an Entire Country

There is something else that makes a technology career at Bank of Cyprus unique: the ability to see the impact of your work.

A Software Engineer can contribute to a feature that will soon be used by thousands of customers. A Data & AI Engineer can turn complex data into better decisions and smarter services. A Security Engineer helps protect not only systems, but also the trust of the people who choose us every day. An Information Security Analyst safeguards the Bank’s information assets, helping identify and manage risks while ensuring the protection of critical data. A Digital Product Manager can transform a real customer challenge into a new product or service used across Cyprus.

Bank of Cyprus is one of the country’s largest organizations, and its digital services reach households, young people, professionals and businesses every day. As a result, the technology created here carries genuine economic and social significance.

We Are Looking for People Who Aspire to Grow

Our invitation is addressed to people who are passionate about technology and take pride in the quality of their work.

To young professionals with strong academic foundations, curiosity and a desire to learn. To experienced specialists who have demonstrated their ability to deliver demanding projects and are ready for their next major challenge. And to professionals who can combine technical depth with leadership skills, guiding teams in a complex and constantly evolving environment.

At the same time, the Bank offers competitive compensation packages and the benefits that come with working for one of the largest and most trusted organizations in the country, within a modern workplace that values collaboration, wellbeing and work-life balance.

Your Next Career Move Could Start Here

Banking is changing. Artificial Intelligence, data, cloud technologies, automation, cybersecurity and new digital experiences are transforming the way people manage their finances and achieve their goals, as well as how businesses conduct transactions and execute their strategies.

Bank of Cyprus is determined to remain at the forefront of these developments. To achieve this, we continue to invest in the people who will create the next generation of solutions.

If you are a Software Engineer, Data & AI Engineer, Technology Engineer, Security Engineer, Information Security Analyst or Digital Product Manager, and you are looking for a career opportunity that combines modern technology, technical excellence, enterprise scale and real-world impact, we would like to meet you.