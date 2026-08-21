Prince Harry and other high-profile claimants must make an interim payment of £9.54 million towards the legal costs of the Daily Mail publisher after losing their privacy lawsuits, London’s High Court ruled on Friday.

Last month, judge Matthew Nicklin comprehensively rejected the case brought by King Charles’ younger son, singer Elton John and five other figures, rejecting allegations that the Mail titles had engaged in widespread unlawful activities, such as phone hacking.

Friday’s judgment on costs also delivered another damaging blow to Harry and the others, ruling that the outstanding amount should be paid on an “indemnity basis”.

This means that as the losing party the prince and the others must pay towards Associated’s costs without the publisher needing to show these were reasonable and proportionate.

Associated had said after the judge’s initial ruling that it was an overwhelming victory for its newspaper and journalists, and “for a free press generally”, while the prince, 41, described the ruling as a “complete and obvious whitewash”.