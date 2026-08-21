The Bank of Greece reported this week that Greek travel receipts rose by 14.8 per cent during the first half of the year, reaching approximately €8.8 billion compared with €7.66 billion in the same period of 2025.

In June alone, monthly travel revenues increased by 1.2 per cent to €3.48 billion, up from €3.43 billion recorded in June last year.

Non-resident tourist arrivals grew by 15.4 per cent across the first six months, while June arrivals posted a 6.9 per cent increase.

Despite the tourism surge, the overall current account deficit widened by roughly €1 billion in the first half of 2026 to reach €9.5 billion.

The monthly current account deficit for June was halved compared with June 2025, falling to €602.8 million.

The goods deficit shrank over both periods as export growth comfortably outpaced the rise in imports.

In current prices, first-half exports of goods climbed by 16.1 per cent, while goods imports rose by 4.5 per cent.

In June, goods exports jumped by 27.5 per cent, while imports grew by 7.3 per cent.

The services surplus expanded over the six-month period due to improved travel receipts, though it was partially offset by a deterioration in transport services.

In June, the services surplus narrowed slightly as all sub-balances recorded a decline.

The primary income deficit narrowed in June, driven by lower net payments for interest, dividends, and profits.

However, the six-month primary income deficit widened, as net receipts from other primary income fell by roughly half.

The secondary income balance posted a deficit in the first half, reversing a surplus from 2025 due to reduced net receipts in non-general government sectors.

The capital account surplus shrank in the first half to reflect lower net general government receipts, with the June capital account deficit increasing slightly to €22.9 million.

Combining the current and capital accounts, Greece’s external financing needs fell by half in June to €625.7 million, but expanded to €9.2 billion for the first six months.

In the financial account, foreign direct investment liabilities in Greece reached €6.9 billion in the first half, including €778.1 million in June.

Non-residents increased holdings of Greek bonds and treasury bills by €9.1 billion during the six-month period, which included a €3.5 billion rise in June.

Financial liabilities were further shaped by an early repayment under the Greek Loan Facility, contributing to a €9.1 billion reduction in foreign loans to residents.

At the end of June 2026, Greece’s reserve assets rose to €19.5 billion, up from €15.3 billion recorded a year earlier.