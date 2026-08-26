The thrill of one of the biggest rock bands in history is coming to life this September in Limassol as a renowned Queen tribute band gives Cyprus a show to remember.

The Champions is one of the most wanted international Queen tribute acts which very soon lands in Cyprus for a show at the Music Hall Limassol on September 4.

With lead Italian vocalist Valerio Sgargi, The Champions bring high-energy to the stage and a big love for Queen’s Music.

In their upcoming Limassol show, the repertoire features some of the band’s most iconic songs such as Somebody to Love, Don’t Stop Me Now, Fat Bottomed Girls, Radio Ga Ga, Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You and We Are the Champions.

The doors open at 7pm and the show starts at 8pm so get ready for a high-energy celebration of Queen’s history-making music, recreated with passion and impeccable musical precision.

Queen Live Tribute Show

The Champions perform a live tribute to Queen. September 4. Music Hall, Limassol. 8pm. www.livemusiczone.fun