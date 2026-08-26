Orchestra Lumiere, a chamber music ensemble, presents a unique musical experience highlighting the power of film music through its encounter with moving images.

In a series of concerts this September and October, under the artistic direction of composer Kyriakos Kosta and pianist Marianna Georgiou, the worlds of music and cinema join forces.

Familiar and beloved melodies from the world of cinema are presented through new arrangements, with particular emphasis on compositions from the 21st century.

The result is a unified musical programme that bridges cinema and live music, offering audiences an experience they rarely have the opportunity to enjoy live.

The production series premieres in Paphos, organised by the Municipality of Paphos, and subsequently travels to mountain communities in Limassol and Paphos as part of the cultural decentralisation programme.

Its first event is on Wednesday, September 9 at the Attikon Open-Air Theatre in Paphos. Then, Cinema in Concert will travel to Melini village’s central square on September 11. Two more concerts will follow, in Simou village on October 2 and in Panagia village’s community council square on October 3.

All performances begin at 8pm and will welcome on stage Marianna Georgiou (piano), Kyriakos Kosta (keyboards and arrangements), Nikos Pittas (flute), Miranda Papaneokleous (cello), Nikos Ioannou (double bass) and Dona Amyrotou (percussions).

The concerts will be further complemented by original interactive video art, created by Andreas Christoforou and specially designed for this production, creating a complete audio-visual spectacle.

Cinema in Concert

Concert series bring beloved melodies from the world of cinema. Performed by Orchestra Lumiere. Part of the Cultural Decentralisation Programme. September 9. Attikon Open-Air Theatre, Paphos. September 11. Central square, Melini village. October 2. Village square, Simou village. October 3. Community Council Square, Panagia village. 8pm. Free admission