Cyberness returns to Limassol with two-day 'Oasis Market' event this September

Cyberness is returning in full swing after its summer break, inviting the public to a two-day event brimming with creativity, music, flavours and experiences.

Cyberness: Oasis Market will take place over September 5-6, 2026 at the Kolla venue in Limassol, each day from 4-11pm, offering a unique experience combining shopping, music, gastronomy, creative activities and socialising.

Aiming to be an oasis, Cyberness offers a space where visitors can relax, explore new ideas, meet creators and spend time with friends and family.

More than 150 local shops and creators will be taking part in the September event, showcasing products, handmade items, original ideas and local creations.

The programme also includes street food, sweets and drinks, music from DJs and live performances, creative workshops and activities for all ages, whilst there will be a specially designed area for children and family entertainment.

Admission is free, and the venue is pet-friendly.

A growing community

In recent years, Cyberness has evolved into a meeting place for Limassol’s creative scene, providing a space for small businesses, independent creators and people seeking a different experience beyond a traditional market.

Through its events, Cyberness aims to bring together people with shared interests, strengthening the connection between creators and the public, and creating a space where local enterprise meets culture and entertainment.

Its next event, Cyberness: Oasis Market, will take place September 5-6, 2026 at Kolla, with the public invited to embrace autumn via a celebration of creativity and collaboration.

For those interested in taking part as vendors at future events, further information and application forms are available here: https://kolla.com/cybernessmarket/

For updates, news and the full events programme, follow Kolla on Instagram.