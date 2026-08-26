A new-generation fusion jazz trio will soon touch down in the capital city for a special live music night. Pocket Migration has spent the past five years cultivating a distinctive musical identity built on fearless improvisation.

On Friday, August 28, the trio heads down to Sarah’s Jazz Club, at its new location in old Nicosia, where it will be joined by special guest saxophonist Thomas Lumley. The musician will step onto the stage to meet with Pavlos Daniel Loucaides on keyboards, Enyalios Papadopoulos on drums and Andreas Epaminonda on electric guitar.

Their performance, and signature sound, is largely based on improvisation, not just as a feature of the music but as a driving force. Together, the musicians will create an energetic and expressive sound that blends the richness of jazz tradition with contemporary influences.

From 9.30pm onwards, when the music starts, fresh interpretations of the jazz repertoire will meet alongside selected original compositions, making the evening a unique encounter of jazz melodies.

Pocket migration

Local trio meets with special guest saxophonist Thomas Lumley. August 28. Sarah’s Jazz Club, Nicosia. Doors open 8pm. Live music 9.30pm. €15. More.com. Tel: 95-147711