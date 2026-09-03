The third vulture chick born in Cyprus this year has been successfully ringed, marking another step in efforts to conserve the endangered species, authorities said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, GPS tracking helped authorities rescue the first chick to hatch this year after it became trapped in dense vegetation during its maiden flight at the British bases.

The Game and Wildlife Service, working with the British bases environment department and BirdLife Cyprus, located and rescued the young bird.

It is now being cared for at the Wildlife Care and Rehabilitation Centre and will be released once it is ready.

Authorities said the incident highlighted the importance of GPS transmitters, which allow conservation teams to monitor young vultures, identify when they may be in danger and better understand the risks they face during the early stages of their lives.

They said continued monitoring and cooperation between the organisations involved remained essential to efforts to help Cyprus’ vulture population recover.