A 36-year-old man was arrested after some 17 wild birds were found trapped in nets in the Larnaca district on Tuesday.

Members of the anti-poaching squad carried out the operation in an area where hunting is prohibited and found a device being used to imitate the calls of wild birds, along with five trapping nets.

The 17 birds were found alive in the nets and were subsequently released back into the wild.

The 36-year-old, identified as the manager of the premises where the equipment was found, was questioned and admitted to committing the offences under investigation.

Bird trapping is associated with the illegal capture of songbirds for consumption and sale, where ambelopoulia, a delicacy traditionally made using small songbirds, has historically been sought after.

Trappers use calling devices to attract birds towards mist nets, where they become entangled and can then be collected.

Police continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident.