The Cyprus Stock Exchange (CSE) will admit 6,555,561 additional Eurobank ordinary shares to trading on its main market on Wednesday, September 9, following their creation through the exercise of stock options by management and staff.

The CSE announced on Tuesday that the new shares, each with a nominal value of €0.22, would be incorporated into Eurobank’s existing listed share capital.

The shares had already begun trading on Euronext Athens on September 4, following their creation through the exercise of options by 231 beneficiaries under the second, third, fourth and fifth series of Eurobank’s eighth stock option plan.

The beneficiaries included members of Eurobank’s management and personnel, as well as employees of affiliated companies who met the relevant legal requirements.

The addition will bring the total number of Eurobank shares to 3,609,969,343, with the same number of shares now forming the bank’s listed capital on the Cyprus Stock Exchange.

The stock option exercise followed a €1.44 million increase in Eurobank’s share capital, with the options exercised at €0.23 per share.

The difference between the €0.23 exercise price and the €0.22 nominal value of each share was recorded in Eurobank’s share premium account.

The total amount paid in cash for the new shares was €1,507,779.03.

Eurobank’s board approved the capital increase on August 28, 2026, after which it was registered with Greece’s General Commercial Register on September 1 under registration code 6156902.

Following the increase, Eurobank’s total share capital stood at €794,193,255.46, divided into 3,609,969,343 ordinary registered shares with a nominal value of €0.22 each.

The bank’s board also certified on August 28 that payment for the capital increase had been completed in accordance with Greek company law.

That certification was registered with the General Commercial Register on September 1 under registration code 6157039.

The new shares were also due to be entered in the records of Euronext Securities Athens and credited to the beneficiaries’ accounts and portfolios through Greece’s Dematerialised Securities System.

Eurobank had previously said the 231 beneficiaries exercised all the options available to them in the relevant tranches between July 23 and August 3.

The four series covered 6,555,561 options in total, with each option corresponding to one new share.

The 2026 second series covered 2,490,428 exercisable rights, while the third series covered 2,454,726 rights.

The fourth series provided for 828,634 rights and the fifth for 781,773 rights.

The stock option scheme was originally approved in 2020 by the general meeting of Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings, which was subsequently absorbed by Eurobank on December 12, 2025.

Eurobank’s general meeting on October 22, 2025 decided that the scheme would continue following the absorption.

The options were subsequently granted through a series of board decisions between June 2021 and June 2025, followed by a further Eurobank board decision on June 26, 2026.

The scheme is intended to align the financial interests of management and staff with the longer-term performance of the bank, by giving beneficiaries a direct ownership stake in Eurobank.

The latest CSE announcement follows the bank’s earlier confirmation that the new shares had been approved for admission to trading on Euronext Athens on September 2.

The shares began trading in Athens on September 4, while their admission to the Cyprus Stock Exchange is scheduled for September 9.

The move therefore completes the planned listing of the newly issued shares across the two exchanges where Eurobank’s shares are traded.