Egyptian armed forces personnel will participate in Cyprus’ October 1 Independence Day military parade for the first time, with an Egyptian contingent expected to march alongside the National Guard.

The participation comes as Cyprus and Egypt continue to deepen defence and security cooperation, with the two countries reaffirming their strategic partnership during President Nikos Christodoulides’ visit to El-Alamein on Tuesday.

Cyprus and Egypt agreed in April to strengthen defence cooperation, including deeper relations between their armed forces, exchanges between military academies and expanded cooperation between their defence industries.

The two countries also agreed to establish a joint committee to address military cooperation and shared defence challenges.

The October 1 parade marks Cyprus’ independence from British colonial rule, with personnel from the National Guard as well as Greek officers serving in Eldyk taking part.