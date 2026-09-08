Choir with members from around the world has found a common voice in Cyprus

When the members of SynerJoy Choir walked onto the stage of Vienna’s Musikverein they carried more than a programme of music. They carried the story of Cyprus as a place where different cultures can meet, connect and create together.

The new Limassol-based choir recently represented Cyprus at the 15th World Peace Choral Festival in Vienna, performing at some of the city’s most important venues, including the United Nations Headquarters and the famous Golden Hall of the Musikverein.

For a choir founded in 2024, the invitation was a major achievement. It was also a reflection of the group’s purpose: bringing people together through music.

“Music is a universal language that needs no translation,” founder & director of SynerJoy Centre Victoria Kotovich says. “From the very beginning, our choir was envisioned as an international community in which everyone could feel like part of one big family.”

Today, more than 30 singers are part of the choir. They come from Cyprus, Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, Greece, Germany, Switzerland and other countries. They have different backgrounds, languages and life experiences, but they share one thing: a love of singing.

For Kotovich, this diversity is not a challenge. It is the reason it exists. “Although our singers come from different countries, Cyprus has become our home,” a choir representative said. “That is why it was especially meaningful for us to represent the country’s culture on an international stage.”

SynerJoy Choir

A young choir with an international ambition

SynerJoy was founded in Limassol in 2024 as an international centre for music, arts and creativity. It is now one of Cyprus’s largest creative arts schools, bringing together more than 350 students and dozens of teachers from different nationalities.

The organisation offers education in music, theatre, dance and visual arts, while also developing cultural projects that connect Cyprus with the wider world.

The SYNERJOY Choir is one of its latest initiatives, but it quickly developed its own identity.

The idea was simple: create a choir where people would not be defined by where they came from, but by what they could create together.

“Cyprus is a truly unique island where different cultures, languages and traditions come together,” Kotovich said. “We wanted to create a space where people could be united not by nationality, but by their love of music.”

The singers performed at the Cyprus Choral Festival in Kornos, where local members helped the wider group understand Cypriot traditions, Greek pronunciation and the meaning behind local music.

The experience showed the choir that performing a song from another culture requires more than learning notes and lyrics.

“To truly bring a piece to life, you need to understand the people behind it, their history, traditions, mentality and way of thinking”.

Cyprus represented through song

The invitation to Vienna came after the choir successfully passed an international selection process.

For the singers, the opportunity was both exciting and demanding. “It is both a great honour and a great responsibility,” Kotovich said.

One of the most memorable moments came when the choir performed the traditional Cypriot folk song Ta Riallia in Greek, meaningful because many of the singers themselves came from outside Cyprus.

Kotovich believes this made the moment even stronger. The singers were not only performing a Cypriot song. They were showing how culture can be shared and embraced by people from different backgrounds.

“We felt incredibly proud to introduce the beauty of Cypriot culture to an international audience through music”.

The Vienna programme also reflected the choir’s international character. It included music from different periods and traditions, combining sacred works, classical compositions, contemporary arrangements and cultural pieces.

“Our repertoire reflects our choir’s philosophy: honouring classical traditions, embracing contemporary choral music, celebrating cultural diversity and bringing people together through art,” Kotovich said.

The group’s efforts were recognised in Vienna, where it received a Silver Award in the international competition.

Friendships beyond the rehearsal room

Members of SynerJoy say the friendships formed inside the choir show the true meaning of its multicultural identity.

In rehearsals, singers communicate in different languages. Outside rehearsals, they share their traditions, food, customs and experiences.

A Cypriot singer may help another member understand the meaning of a local song. A German speaker may explain everyday expressions or customs during a trip abroad.

These moments, Kotovich said, are what make the group special.

“We do not simply sing together. We learn to see the world through one another’s eyes,” members said.

The Vienna success has encouraged SynerJoy to continue developing its international presence.

The choir is already preparing new performances and artistic projects in Cyprus and hopes to participate in further international festivals and represent the country abroad. It plans to present its Vienna programme to Cypriot audiences, giving people on the island the chance to experience the music that brought international recognition.

It has also been invited to represent Cyprus at a Christmas concert at Vienna City Hall in December and has received an invitation to perform in Berlin next summer.

Kotovich hopes Cyprus’ choral scene will continue to grow and gain international attention. “We sincerely support all choirs and choral initiatives. We celebrate the achievements of other ensembles, value collaboration and believe that the success of each choir contributes to the development of the entire choral community.”