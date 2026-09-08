Blockhead, ProleteR and Arms and Sleepers live in island for first time

September’s cultural agenda welcomes more and more fun outings to beat any of those back-to-routine blues. Soon, three acclaimed names from the international instrumental hip-hop and electronic music join forces for a special show in Limassol.

On September 12, internationally renowned New York beatmaker Blockhead will join French producer ProleteR and Berlin-based project Arms and Sleepers for a major collaborative tour across the UK and Europe, including their first-ever live performance together in Cyprus.

Alongside signature tracks and material from their latest releases, the artists will also present a new collaborative single created especially for the tour. Mark your calendars for Limassol’s Maze Venue.

Blockhead has more than 25 years of history in the music industry, making him one of the defining figures of instrumental hip-hop. He returns following the release of his acclaimed 2024 album Mortality Is Lit. On this tour, Blockhead will bring an immersive audiovisual performance to Cyprus, combining his distinctive sample-based production with material spanning his extensive catalogue.

Over the past decade, French producer ProleteR has established himself as a distinctive voice across electro, nu-jazz, swing-hop and instrumental hip-hop. His signature sound combines vintage jazz samples, boom-bap beats and electro-soul, creating music that bridges the atmosphere of the past with contemporary electronic production. With more than 200 million streams worldwide, ProleteR has built an international audience while maintaining a sound that is immediately recognisable as his own.

The final artist, Arms and Sleepers, is the project of musician and producer Mirza Ramic, blending experimental hip-hop, ambient music, electronica and post-rock. Over the course of two decades, the project has released 14 albums and 20 EPs and performed extensively around the world. Its latest album, What Tomorrow Brings (2024), received critical recognition. In 2026, Arms and Sleepers celebrates its 20th anniversary, making the Cyprus performance part of a milestone year for the project.

Bringing together three artists with distinct but interconnected approaches to beats, sampling and electronic music, the Cyprus show will offer a rare opportunity to experience Blockhead, ProleteR and Arms and Sleepers on the same stage.

From instrumental hip-hop and downtempo to jazz-infused beats, ambient textures and cinematic electronica, the evening will showcase three different perspectives on contemporary beat-driven music.

Blockhead, ProleteR and Arms and Sleepers

Three international hip-hop and electronic music artists perform live in Cyprus. September 12. Maze Venue, Limassol. 8pm. Online tickets available here