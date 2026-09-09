The Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation (BOCCF) is announcing a contest for the illustration of the book As the Lady Says… by Maria Papandreou.

The work won an award in the children’s and young adult book writing contest organised by the Cyprus Association for Children’s and Young Adult Books, sponsored by the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation.

As the Lady Says… is intended for readers aged 11 and older and explores the violent upheaval of everyday life, loss, memory, and the power of human resilience through a child’s perspective. A coming-of-age story, it makes use of symbolism, the expressive intensity of the narrative and subtle humour. Through its pages, the reader experiences memory that liberates rather than imprisons; hope that does not serve as a consolation or a denial of reality, but as a conscious choice for life; the human capacity to continue to love, to dream, to move forward and to grow, even when life has tested us deeply.

As sponsor, the BOCCF is responsible for publishing and distributing the award-winning work, scheduled to be released in 2026.

All Cypriot and Greek illustrators and visual artists residing in Cyprus or abroad are eligible to participate.

Illustrators who have won awards in previous illustration competitions organised by the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation may enter again, provided at least two years have elapsed since their previous award.

Illustration entries must be submitted by October 30, 2026.

A four-member judging panel, to be appointed by the Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation, will evaluate the submissions. The artist awarded first prize will receive 1,500.00 euros and illustrate the book in collaboration with the company that will handle its publication and distribution.

Learn more about the contest rules and all relevant information, including the expression of interest form, on the Cultural Foundation’s social media pages, on the Foundation’s official website at www.boccf.org, and by calling 22128175.

Bank of Cyprus Cultural Foundation