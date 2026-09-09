Coral Cyprus (Shell Licensee) is participating as a sponsor of the 5km Corporate Race at the first Cablenet Famagusta Run, organised by Game On and taking place on Sunday, October 11, 2026, in the Famagusta District, with the race starting at 9.30am.

The event aims to establish itself as a new annual fixture for the region, bringing together individuals, businesses, organisations and teams from across Cyprus through sport and active participation.

The 5km Corporate Race gives companies, organisations and teams the opportunity to take an active part in an initiative that strengthens team spirit and engagement with the local community.

As part of the event, Coral Cyprus will have a strong presence at the race, while employees and partners of the company will also take part in the route, supporting a new initiative that promotes physical activity, collaboration and collective effort in Famagusta District.

The 5km corporate route starts and finishes at Fig Tree Bay; the race is open to companies, organisations and teams of all sizes, with participants aged 13 and above eligible to take part.

Those interested can find further information and register through the event’s official website: https://famagusta.run/event/5km-corporate-run/

“Our support for the 5km Corporate Race of the Cablenet Famagusta Run forms part of our long-standing approach to supporting initiatives with a positive social impact that promote physical activity, teamwork and participation,” said Michalis Zoumides, Marketing Manager at Coral Cyprus.

“Our presence in Famagusta District is particularly important to us and, through initiatives such as this, we remain close to local communities and our partners. At the same time, our team’s participation in the race is a great way to actively support the event and share the enjoyment of sport and teamwork with the other participants,” he added.

About Coral Cyprus (Shell licensee)

Coral Cyprus is a Shell licensee and uses Shell trademarks under licence. The views expressed in this release or statement are made by Coral Cyprus and are not made on behalf of, nor do they necessarily reflect the views of, any company of the Shell Group of Companies. Coral Cyprus has been operating in Cyprus since 2017 and manages a network of 42 service stations. It is a member of the MOTOR OIL Group and offers innovative, high-quality products and services, while investing in initiatives that promote sustainable development and social wellbeing in Cyprus.

For more information: www.coralenergy.com.cy and www.shell.com.cy.