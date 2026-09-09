The Epic Street Festival is one of the largest street food and entertainment events in Cyprus and an annual highlight in Epic’s calendar, reflecting the company’s commitment to raising awareness and supporting vulnerable groups in society. In keeping with the event’s focus on social contribution, Epic donated €5,400 to the Nicosia Municipality Multifunctional Foundation, supporting its valuable work in assisting vulnerable individuals and families.

The amount was raised from the stall rentals at this year’s event, confirming that the Epic Street Festival is not only a celebration of good food and entertainment, but also an event with a meaningful social contribution. The donation will help strengthen the activities and services of the Nicosia Municipality Multifunctional Foundation which, through the years, offers wide ranging support to individuals and families in need.

The Festival owes its success to exhibitors, partners, volunteers and the thousands of visitors who attend each year. Through this strong participation, the Festival takes on an even more meaningful dimension, creating opportunities to support organisations that carry out important work for society. By combining entertainment with social purpose, the Epic Street Festival demonstrates how a large event can have a positive and lasting impact on the local community.

Through targeted initiatives of this kind, Epic remains committed to supporting the efforts of organised groups working to improve the quality of life of those in need.