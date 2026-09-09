Gan Direct is preparing its strategy for the next chapter of its development, focusing on specialisation, the growth of its private clients and corporate businesses, and its gradual expansion into new European markets.

Following the recent announcement of the agreement to sell its motor and property insurance portfolio to Anytime, the direct insurance brand of Interamerican, a member of the Achmea Group, Gan Direct is entering a new phase of growth, with a more focused business model and a clear orientation towards higher value-added insurance services.

The company remains active in the insurance market and continues to grow, increasingly focusing its people, resources and expertise on areas where it believes it can meaningfully differentiate itself and create greater value for its clients.

Two strong pillars: private clients and corporate

Gan Direct’s new strategy will be built around two core pillars: private clients and corporate.

As part of this strategy, the company will strengthen its presence in the provision of specialised and personalised insurance solutions, with particular emphasis on Health, Corporate Insurance and large property risks.

In terms of private clients, Gan Direct will focus particularly on affluent and High-Net-Worth individuals and families whose insurance needs are more complex and require a personal approach, flexibility and solutions tailored to their specific circumstances.

Similarly, within corporate, the company will focus on businesses with more complex insurance requirements, providing specialised solutions and a more personal service model.

The objective is to create a truly boutique insurance experience, combining expertise, tailor-made solutions, technology and direct access to the company’s people.

Expansion beyond Cyprus – Greece first

Gan Direct’s new strategy is not limited to the Cyprus market.

The company’s medium-term plans include the gradual expansion of its activities into other European markets, leveraging the experience and expertise it has developed through more than 30 years in the insurance industry.

Greece is at the forefront of these plans, with the company having already submitted the necessary applications and now assessing the opportunities and the appropriate market-entry model as part of its broader growth strategy.

Geographical expansion will be targeted and based on the same philosophy that will define the new Gan Direct: direct insurance, specialisation, flexibility, personal service and solutions tailored to the needs of specific client segments.

From direct insurance to direct relationships

The new strategy also represents an evolution of a philosophy that has defined Gan Direct since its establishment.

The company was the first to introduce the direct insurance model to the Cyprus market, investing in simplicity, speed, technology and a direct relationship with the insured. Gan Direct began operating in Cyprus in 1994, with the direct model becoming a central element of its growth. In this new era, that philosophy is evolving.

Direct is no longer only about how an insurance product is purchased. It is increasingly about direct access to the expertise, people and solutions that clients need.

Particularly as insurance needs become more complex, personal relationships and the ability to create solutions around a client’s actual requirements become even more important.

‘Tomorrow’s Gan Direct to be more specialised and ambitious’

“The decision we have taken represents an important strategic choice for the future of Gan Direct. We do not see the transaction as the end of an era, but as the starting point for the next chapter of Gan Direct. It gives us the opportunity to focus our people, expertise and resources even more strongly on areas where we believe we can create genuinely greater value,” said George Nicolaides, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Gan Direct.

“We want to build a more specialised insurance organisation around two strong pillars — private clients and corporate — and offer businesses and individuals with more sophisticated and complex needs a boutique insurance experience built around personal service, expertise and tailor-made solutions.”

Greater specialisation, new opportunities for growth

Over the coming period, Gan Direct will further develop its services and organisational structure around the new strategy, while gradually strengthening its team and capabilities in the areas on which it will focus.

At the same time, the company will continue investing in technology as a means of providing faster and more efficient service.

With more than 30 years of experience in the Cyprus insurance market, Gan Direct’s new strategy seeks to take the experience it has gained as a pioneer of direct insurance and apply it to a new model: more specialised, more personal and with the potential to grow beyond the boundaries of the Cyprus market.

Ultimatel, the next chapter of Gan Direct begins in Cyprus, but is being designed with a European perspective.