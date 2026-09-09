Defence Minister Vasilis Palmas will be meeting his Greek counterpart Nikos Dendias in Athens on Thursday, with talks set to focus on closer defence coordination, European defence readiness and regional security challenges.

The meeting will take place at the Greek defence ministry at 11.30am, followed by expanded talks between delegations from the two countries and statements to the press.

According to the Greek defence ministry, discussions will focus on coordination between the two ministries at bilateral and European level, with particular emphasis on strengthening European defence readiness and making use of EU funding instruments for defence.

The two sides will also discuss the further development of cooperation between the Greek and Cypriot defence industries, as well as regional security challenges.

The meeting comes amid closer defence cooperation between Cyprus and Greece following Greece’s swift response in deploying military assets to Cyprus after a drone hit the Akrotiri base.