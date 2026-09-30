Two people were arrested in Paphos after using other people’s bank cards to make online purchases, police said on Wednesday.

The suspects, aged 29 and 18, were arrested during a police operation after three complaints were filed with Nicosia police over unauthorised transactions made through an online application.

Police said the investigation found that the purchases were being made by the two suspects in Paphos.

Officers located the pair as they were receiving goods ordered in the same way and arrested them on suspicion of illegally possessing property.

Searches of their homes later uncovered four mobile phones, two electronic devices and 14 bank cards, which police said belonged to other people.

The 29-year-old was also arrested again after police found he was living illegally in Cyprus.

The two suspects are expected to appear before Nicosia District Court on Wednesday, where police will seek remand orders.

The case is being investigated by the Nicosia Financial Crime Investigation Unit.