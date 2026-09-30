On Wednesday, the weather will initially be partly cloudy with isolated rains expected in the coastal areas and possible storms in the southwest of the island.

The weather will gradually become mainly cloudy while in the afternoon, local showers and isolated storms are expected, especially in the higher mountains, inland and the north. In a storm, hail is likely to occur.

The temperature will rise to around 30 degrees Celsius inland, around 28 degrees on the coast and around 18 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild to moderate winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest, reaching up to 4 Beaufort and gradually increase from moderate to strong along the coast, reaching up to 5 Beaufort. The sea will generally be a little rough.

Tonight the weather will remain mainly cloudy. Isolated rains and storms are expected, mainly in the west and north.

Temperatures will drop to around 19 degrees Celsius inland and on the coast and around 8 degrees in the higher mountains.

Mild winds will blow mainly southwest to northwest and temporary increase to up to 4 Beaufort along the cost. The sea will initially be slightly rough, but will gradually become calm before becoming slightly rough again.

On Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the weather will be mainly cloudy, while in the morning hours on the coasts there will be isolated rains and storms.

The phenomena will intensify in the afternoon, as local rain and isolated storms are expected. Hail is expected to fall in a storm.

On Friday, the intensity and duration of these phenomena may be particularly pronounced.

Temperatures will gradually drop until Friday, while no significant change is expected on Saturday.