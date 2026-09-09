Partners Connected Communications is strengthening its management team with the appointment of Irene Hadjipavlou as Chief Operating Officer (COO), at a pivotal moment for the company’s development and the transformation of its operating model.

With many years’ experience in the fields of media, commercial strategy, sales and operations, Irene has enjoyed a dynamic career, holding key management positions at Digital Tree.

During her time with the organisation, she held roles including Chief Commercial Officer and Head of Media, with responsibility for the company’s broader media portfolio. Her experience combines strategic and commercial development, team leadership and the management of complex operational requirements, with a strong focus on growth and efficiency.

In her new role, Irene will play a key part in Partners’ next phase of growth, taking charge of coordinating the company’s operations and teams. The aim is to create an even more flexible, interconnected and effective operating model, which strengthens collaboration between different disciplines and translates strategy into faster and more meaningful action.

Her appointment comes at a time of significant transformation for Partners. In an environment where technology, AI and new digital capabilities are changing the way brands and consumers connect at an unprecedented pace, the company is rethinking the way it thinks, organises itself and operates. It is investing in technology, data, new tools and modern processes but, above all, in the people and leadership capable of transforming these capabilities into real value for its customers.

With Irene Hadjipavlou as COO, Partners is taking yet another decisive step in this direction, building today the agency of tomorrow: more connected, more agile and better equipped to capitalise on the changes that are reshaping the communications sector.

Because for Partners, change is not something it simply follows. It is part of the way in which it continues to change the game.