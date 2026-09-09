Redwolf Ogilvy has already entered a new chapter in digital advertising, with its first client campaigns now live on ChatGPT Ads, just a few days after the platform launched in European markets.

The integration of advertising into AI tools creates a new communication environment for brands. Unlike the traditional approach to online advertising, contextual advertising on ChatGPT allows brands to appear in relation to the content and intent of a conversation, at moments when the user is exploring options, comparing solutions, and making decisions.

“For Redwolf Ogilvy, this development is a natural progression from traditional search to a new model of search and discovery, one that relies increasingly on conversation with artificial intelligence tools,” noted Philip Siakavaras, Head of Digital Marketing at Redwolf Ogilvy.

“For years, we’ve been talking about how a brand can be there when someone is looking for it. With artificial intelligence, that’s changing. People no longer search using just keywords. They describe what they need, explain their problem, compare options and ask for help in making a decision,” he continued.

“This creates an entirely new point of contact between brands and consumers. Advertising on AI tools enables our clients to become part of this new process in a way that is relevant to the context and the user’s intent.”

He added: “For us at Redwolf Ogilvy, the goal isn’t simply to add yet another advertising channel to the media mix. It’s about understanding early on how consumer behavior is changing and ensuring that the brands we manage will have a presence where an increasingly large portion of decisions will be made in the coming years.”

Redwolf Ogilvy has already begun launching and monitoring its first ChatGPT Ads campaigns for its clients, evaluating the new channel for its effectiveness at different stages of the customer journey.

This initiative is part of Redwolf Ogilvy’s ongoing investment in new digital advertising environments, technologies and artificial intelligence tools, with the goal of enabling its clients to promptly capitalise on changes in the way consumers discover brands, seek information and make decisions.