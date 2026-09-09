Volvo Cars is taking another step forward in its long-term road safety strategy. It is introducing Safety Coach, a new app designed to help drivers adopt safer habits whilst also enabling them to benefit from lower insurance premiums. Safety Coach essentially acts as a personal digital driving coach. Via the car’s infotainment screen and the Volvo Cars app on a mobile phone, it provides the driver with real-time information and advice.

The system analyses everyday driving habits, such as braking style, acceleration and cornering behaviour. Based on this data, a personalised Safety Coach score is generated, which evolves dynamically in line with the driver’s behaviour. The advice is based on many years of experience and the real-world road safety data that Volvo has been gathering for decades.

According to the Swedish company, a significant proportion of accidents are linked to unforeseen situations. Maintaining an appropriate speed and avoiding sudden manoeuvres make a car’s behaviour more predictable for other road users and can help reduce the risk of a collision.

The app is initially being launched in Sweden and Norway, where it will be available for most compatible Volvo models from the 2020 model year onwards. In both countries, drivers will also be able, if they choose, to share their driving data and benefit from special Volvia insurance schemes, which will reward safer driving behaviour.

Safety Coach was developed in collaboration with Cambridge Mobile Telematics, whose algorithm is used to calculate the score. According to the company’s data, taking part in such safe driving programmes can significantly reduce instances of speeding and sudden braking.

Particular emphasis is also placed on the protection of personal data. Participation is voluntary, whilst separate consent is required for the disclosure of data to partner insurance companies.

Following its launch in Scandinavia, Volvo plans to roll out Safety Coach in the US and other European markets, transforming the car’s technology into a tool that not only protects the driver when danger arises, but also aims to help them become safer drivers before that danger arises.