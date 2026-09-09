Where will your bowl take you? A culinary journey across Asia begins at Wagamama

Every dish has a story. A flavour, a place, a different culture. And sometimes, a new taste experience is all it takes to transport you.

From Japan and Thailand to China, wagamama’s pan-Asian menu brings aromas, flavours and influences from different corners of Asia to the same table. Japan comes to life in the iconic chicken katsu curry, the hearty beef tantanmen ramen, the beef teriyaki donburi and the teriyaki chicken soba. Thailand adds its own distinctive character through the aromatic chicken and prawn pad thai and chicken and prawn khao soi ramen, while China inspires the signature sweet and sour flavours of sweet and sour chicken. Different cuisines, stories and culinary influences come together in a menu that captures wagamama’s pan-Asian character, making every dish a different culinary destination.

From September 7 to October 13, 2026, wagamama invites guests to step outside the ordinary, explore different flavours of Asia and discover something new with every visit.

Every day, a different culinary destination, with a selected dish taking centre stage each day and offering a new reason to explore. Meanwhile, for those who prefer vegan or vegetarian options, yasai katsu curry, tofu raisukaree and yasai yaki soba offer even more ways to enjoy the journey.

And because every journey becomes even more exciting when it continues, the experience comes with its very own wagamama passport. When purchasing any main dish during their visit to the restaurant, guests collect a stamp in their personal passport. Once they have collected three stamps, they receive a €10 dine-in voucher, while collecting six stamps earns them an additional €40 dine-in voucher.

This way, every visit becomes a new opportunity to try something different, return to a favourite or discover the next dish that will become your new go-to pick.

So, where will your bowl take you?

To Japan? To Thailand? To China? Or to a culinary destination you have yet to discover?

The next journey begins at the wagamama table.

More information: