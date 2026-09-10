Altamira Real Estate returns with new Majestic Gardens Open Day, Live Bidding event

Altamira Real Estate is back after the summer break with one of the most successful real estate events of recent years, inviting the public to a new Open Day & Live Bidding Event at Majestic Gardens in Tersefanou.

Following four consecutive sold-out events that attracted strong interest from buyers and investors, the well-known residential development is reopening its doors with 18 newly renovated apartments, available from just €50,000.

This is the public’s final opportunity to experience Majestic Gardens firsthand, explore the available properties, and secure their preferred apartment through the exciting Live Bidding Event process.

A modern residential community

Majestic Gardens is a well-organised and contemporary residential development, distinguished by its communal swimming pools, basketball courts and beautifully maintained outdoor spaces. Its prime location in Tersefanou offers easy access to Larnaca, the airport, and nearby beaches, making it an ideal choice for both permanent residence and investment purposes.

The new collection includes 18 fully-renovated studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, catering to a variety of needs and budgets.

With prices starting from just €50,000, these newly-released units present an attractive opportunity for those seeking affordable homeownership or an investment property with strong potential in an area of growing demand.

Two days to discover Majestic Gardens

Over September 23-24, 2026, from 9am to 4pm, visitors will have the opportunity to freely tour the development, explore the facilities, and view the available apartments.

Altamira Real Estate’s specialised team will be on-site to guide visitors, showcase the features of each property, and provide full information about participation in the Live Bidding Event.

Live Bidding set for September 25, 2026

The highlight of the event will take place on Friday, September 25, 2026 at 5.30pm, with the Live Bidding Event.

Registered participants will have the opportunity to compete for their preferred property by submitting bids in real time through an open, transparent, and competitive process.

Live Bidding Event participation requires prior registration.

A unique opportunity

Following four sold-out events, demand remains exceptionally strong, making this new Open Day & Live Bidding Event a unique opportunity for those looking for an affordable home or a valuable investment.

For more information and registration for the Live Bidding Event, visit Altamira Real Estate’s website: Altamira Real Estate.