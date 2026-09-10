The University of Nicosia’s (UNIC’s) School of Law is further strengthening its academic capacity with new additions to its teaching staff in Athens and Nicosia, as part of the School’s ongoing development and the University’s commitment to academic and research excellence.

The new academics have significant teaching and research experience at universities and research centres in Greece and abroad, and cover a wide range of fields within contemporary legal scholarship, from constitutional, Administrative and European Law to International Commercial Law, Digital Law, Artificial Intelligence and Human Rights.

Dean of the Faculty of Law at the University of Nicosia and Chair of the Faculty of Law Council at UNIC Athens, Professor Achilles C. Emilianides, hailed the new appointments. “Strengthening the Law School with academics who possess significant international experience and a strong research profile forms part of our ongoing commitment to the quality of teaching and research,” he noted. “These new appointments broaden the School’s expertise in key areas of legal scholarship and further strengthen our ability to create a modern and internationally connected academic environment. With campuses in Nicosia and Athens, we continue to develop a Law School with a shared academic vision and a strong focus on teaching, research and international collaboration.”

New additions to UNIC Athens from September 2026

Professor Panagiotis Delimatsis has joined the Faculty of Law at UNIC Athens, the academic and research base of the University of Nicosia in Greece. Professor of European and International Commercial Law at Tilburg University in the Netherlands and Director of the Tilburg Legal and Economic Centre (TILEC). With internationally recognised work in the legal regulation of services and international trade, he takes up the post of Director of Research at the UNIC Athens Law School, contributing to the further development of its research activities and international collaborations.

The academic staff at UNIC Athens also includes Anastasios Pavlopoulos, who holds a PhD in Public Law from the Law School of Aristotle University of Thessaloniki and is a barrister at the Supreme Court. He specialises in constitutional and administrative law, human rights, environmental and energy law, and media law, whilst his research focuses, amongst other things, on comparative constitutional law, models of parliamentarism and standards of governmental accountability in modern democracies.

Olga Giakouminaki has also joined the Law School at UNIC Athens, specialising in European administrative law and public procurement law. She holds a PhD from the University of Paris 2 – Assas and has carried out postdoctoral research at the University of Copenhagen, focusing on the performance of public contracts and supply chains. During her academic career, she has also worked at the Court of Justice of the European Union and gained teaching experience at the Universities of Oxford and Lund.

New additions to UNIC from September 2026

Eleftheria Papadaki has joined the Faculty of Law at the University of Nicosia. She completed her postgraduate and doctoral studies at Harvard Law School, where she also taught for many years. Her academic and research work covers, amongst other things, private international law and international commercial law, international arbitration and the impact of artificial intelligence on the rule of law and democracy.

From October 2026, Nicholas Mouttotos, who holds a PhD from Maastricht University and an LLM in European Law from the same university, joins the School. His research focuses on private international law, contract law and consumer protection. He has conducted research at international academic institutions, including the Max Planck Institutes and UNIDROIT, and from October 2026 will be participating in a Horizon Europe research programme.

Ioannis E. Kastanas, who holds a PhD with distinction in Public Law from the Law School of the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens, having completed postgraduate studies in Public Law at the University of Paris II Panthéon-Assas and in Canon Law at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens. He has carried out postdoctoral research at the Faculty of Law of the University of Nicosia and has served as a Lecturer in Public Law at Neapolis University.

Finally, Stella Mala Heracleous has joined the School as a Lecturer, specialising in Digital Law and Human Rights. Her research focuses on the legal challenges associated with new technologies, with an emphasis on freedom of expression, social media law, cybercrime and the regulation of digital environments through Artificial Intelligence. In 2024, she was awarded the Young Researcher Award in the field of Law.