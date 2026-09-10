Second Alphamega kids' nutrition and cooking workshop filled with even more smiles

The Second Children’s Nutrition & Cooking Workshop by ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets was successfully completed on September 8, 2026, at the main campus premises of the University of Nicosia, bringing together even more smiles, creativity, and enthusiasm. Following the warm response from children and their families to the first workshop, ALPHAMEGA welcomed children aged eight to 14 for the second edition, offering them a unique hands-on experience where learning, cooking and fun came together.

The workshop was organised by ALPHAMEGA as part of the company’s “Child, Nutrition & Health” Corporate Social Responsibility programme. The aim was to inspire the young participants to embrace healthy eating and cooking, while encouraging them to spend their free time away from screens.

The initiative was carried out in collaboration with ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets’ Chef and Brand Ambassador, Christina Christofi, the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association and with the support of the Culinary Arts Programmes at Intercollege.

The response from the children and their families to the second workshop was once again impressive, with applications submitted via the ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets Corporate Social Responsibility Programmes website far exceeding the available places. As a result, the selection of participating children was made through an electronic draw. The workshop hosted children from all districts of Cyprus and was held in two sessions – one in the morning and one at midday.

The day began with the educational session, an interactive journey into the world of nutrition, during which members of the Cyprus Dietetic and Nutrition Association spoke to the children about the importance of healthy eating, daily exercise and proper hydration, as well as the nutritional value of food, using examples, games and discussion.

Next, the much-loved Chef Christina Christofi took the lead in guiding the young participants through the cooking session. The children put on their aprons and bandanas, quickly stepping into the role of little chefs and getting hands-on in the kitchen. In a fun and welcoming atmosphere, they prepared two favourite healthy recipes themselves: healthy pizza and no-bake chocolate biscuits. Through the experience, they discovered first-hand that a balanced diet can be full of flavour, colour and creativity.

At the same time, through this hands-on cooking experience, the children gained valuable knowledge and practical kitchen skills, including how to work as a team, follow instructions and apply basic kitchen hygiene practices.

At the end of the workshop, all young chefs received a commemorative certificate of participation from ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, leaving them with plenty of smiles and wonderful memories of an experience filled with valuable knowledge, creativity and flavour.

The Chief Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility Officer at ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, Natasa Constantinidou, warmly thanked all the children who took part in the workshop.

“The smiles and the sense of satisfaction we once again saw on the children’s faces today are the most wonderful confirmation that when learning becomes an experience, it can stay with us for much longer. When a child learns, creates, collaborates and has fun, that knowledge takes on real meaning and can become part of their everyday life,” she said.

“The energy and enthusiasm of the children we experience through initiatives like this fill us with joy and encourage us to continue organising similar workshops that inspire our young friends to embrace healthy eating, creativity and a healthy lifestyle. We look forward to welcoming even more children to our upcoming workshops, which will be announced through ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets’ official social media channels.”

With a steadfast commitment to promoting children’s health, education and well-being, ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets continue to make a meaningful contribution through the “Child, Nutrition & Health” programme, creating hands-on initiatives such as the Children’s Nutrition & Cooking Workshop. For ALPHAMEGA Hypermarkets, this kind of experience can be a small step, but a meaningful one, towards a healthier way of life, helping children develop positive habits and values that can benefit them both today and in the future.