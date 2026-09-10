Three children from Cyprus honoured at Toyota Dream Car Art Contest

Three children from Cyprus have achieved a particularly significant international distinction at the 19th Toyota Dream Car Art Contest. Georgia Evdokia Michael, Maria Petousi and Savvas Sophocleous are among just 21 Best Finalists worldwide, having stood out from approximately 260,000 entries from 87 countries and regions.

To mark this important achievement, Toyota Cyprus honoured the three young creators at a special ceremony held on Wednesday, September 9, 2026, at Toyota’s showroom in Nicosia.

During the ceremony, the three children received specially designed handcrafted award certificate shields, created exclusively for the winners by Toyota’s Production Engineering Development Centre in Japan, as a unique memento of their international distinction. They will also each receive a US$3,000 cash prize, which is intended for educational purposes.

This year’s achievement is particularly significant for Cyprus, as three of the 21 Best Finalist positions worldwide were awarded to children representing our country in the international competition.

The Toyota Dream Car Art Contest is a global Toyota initiative that gives children the opportunity to express through art their own vision of their ‘dream car’ and, more broadly, of mobility and the future.

For the 19th edition of the contest, national competitions were held in 87 countries and regions. From the entries that progressed to the global stage, one Grand Prize Winner and seven Best Finalists were selected in each of the three age categories: up to 7 years old, 8 to 11 years old and 12 to 15 years old. In addition, the special ‘Let’s Change the Future of Cars’ Award and ‘Waku-Doki’ Award were presented.

Toyota Cyprus extends its warmest congratulations to Georgia Evdokia Michael, Maria Petousi and Savvas Sophocleous on their outstanding achievement, as well as to their families and teachers for their support and encouragement.

Through its participation in the Toyota Dream Car Art Contest, Toyota Cyprus continues to encourage children to express their creativity and imagination, giving them the space to dream and share their own ideas for the future.