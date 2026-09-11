Lidl Cyprus, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth, empowers students by fostering meaningful balanced nutrition habits.

With a vision of forming healthy eating habits and cultivating environmental awareness among young men and women, Lidl Cyprus announces the resumption of the experiential programme “Food Academy for children at the Lidl Food Academy” for the academic year 2026-2027.

The programme is being held for the 9th consecutive year in an institutional collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth and is part of the Health Education class for students entering the 1st year of High School. Since the start of the programme in 2018, up until today, more than 6,800 children from 260 schools from all over Cyprus have participated in the programme and gained valuable knowledge and experience regarding the joy of creative cooking.

Through this long-term partnership, Lidl Cyprus and the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth join forces to offer children a comprehensive hands-on experience. . Within the modern facilities of the Lidl Food Academy in the centre of Nicosia, students have the opportunity to:

Come into contact with the value of a balanced, Mediterranean diet.

Develop practical cooking skills under the guidance of a qualified chef and with the support of a registered Clinical Dietitian / Nutritionist.

Be informed about the sustainability of food, the origin of raw materials and the reduction of food waste.

The experiential workshops are held free of charge during school hours, wwhile the coordination of the programme and school applications are managed through the Health Education Inspection (Home Economics) of Secondary Education of the Ministry of Education, Sport and Youth. Through the programme “Food Academy for children at the Lidl Food Academy”, Lidl Cyprus confirms its commitment to empowering the new generation, providing them with the knowledge and skills they need in order to adopt a healthier lifestyle and actively shape a sustainable future.