Fourteen people were arrested and 188 traffic fines were issued during the police’s overnight operations, the force said on Friday.

The arrests included three individuals suspected of burglary and theft, three for operating as unlicenced private security guards, and two for illegal possession and transport of firearms, while others were arrested for living in Cyprus without the requisite residence documents.

Officers stopped and checked 449 drivers and 125 passengers, with four motorists found to be driving above the legal alcohol limits, and 54 issued speeding fines.