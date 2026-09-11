The German federal prosecutor’s office on Friday filed an indictment against a Lebanese man arrested at Larnaca airport in March over his alleged involvement in a Hamas arms-supply network.

Kamel M. is among seven men of Lebanese, Danish, German and Bulgarian origin accused of membership in a foreign terrorist organisation and preparing serious acts of violence endangering the state.

“All the accused belong to the foreign terrorist organisation Hamas,” the indictment said.

According to the federal prosecutor’s office, Hamas’ military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, established an arms depot in Europe “some time ago”.

Prosecutors allege that since at least July 2025, the group had been planning an attack targeting Israeli representatives, Jewish people or people holding pro-Israeli positions in Austria or Germany.

“This attack was to take place in close proximity to the second anniversary of Hamas’s invasion of Israel on October 7, 2023 – that is, at the beginning of October 2025,” the indictment said.

In preparation for the alleged attack, the accused were tasked with procuring weapons and ammunition.

German authorities said that by the time the first suspects were arrested in Berlin in October 2025, the group had acquired a fully functional automatic rifle, 13 functional pistols and more than 700 rounds of ammunition.

Kamel M. was arrested by Cypriot authorities at Larnaca airport upon his arrival from Lebanon on March 6, 2026, on the basis of a European arrest warrant issued the previous month.

He was extradited to Germany on March 19 and placed in provisional detention by order of an investigating judge at the federal court the following day.