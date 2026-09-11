We are delighted – and genuinely humbled – that our firm has been shortlisted in two categories at the Legal Geek Leaders in Tech Law Awards 2026 for the continued development of our proprietary AI platform, Neolaw.ai:

Knowledge Management Innovation Most Innovative Independent Law Firm

The recognition is particularly meaningful because of the international company we find ourselves in. The Knowledge Management Innovation shortlist includes Bird & Bird, DLA Piper, Greenberg Traurig, Norton Rose Fulbright, Pérez-Llorca, PwC Legal and Weil, Gotshal & Manges, while the Most Innovative Independent Law Firm category includes Hannes Snellman, Harbottle & Lewis and Loyens & Loeff, among others. For a firm born and based in a relatively small jurisdiction, being recognised alongside organisations of this calibre is both an honour and an encouragement to keep pushing forward.

But perhaps what makes this recognition most important to us is the journey behind it. Our investment in legal technology began well before the current wave of generative AI. Neolaw.ai grew from a simple conviction: technology should help excellent lawyers become better lawyers and enable us to create greater value for our clients. That conviction has not changed. The technology certainly has.

Neolaw.ai has continued to evolve from its original foundations into a proprietary AI environment developed around the knowledge and working practices of our firm. We are investing further in its capabilities across legal research, drafting, knowledge management and intelligent decision-support, while maintaining something we regard as non-negotiable: the security, confidentiality, professional judgment, and human responsibility on which the lawyer-client relationship depends.

For us, AI is therefore neither a marketing label nor a substitute for lawyers. It is part of a much broader transformation of how a modern law firm can work: removing unnecessary friction, making knowledge more accessible, increasing productivity, and allowing our people to devote more of their time to judgment, creativity, strategy and the needs of our clients.

There is also a wider story which makes this moment particularly exciting. Cyprus is developing rapidly as a technology and innovation centre. Its startup ecosystem now ranks 34th globally, and an increasingly international community of founders, investors and technology businesses is choosing the island as a place from which to build and grow. We believe Cyprus’ professional services sector should be part of that evolution – not watching technological change from the sidelines but contributing to it. As lawyers, advisers and, through Neolaw.ai, technology builders ourselves, we want to play our part in developing a professional services ecosystem that is more innovative, internationally competitive, and ready for what comes next.

Elias Neocleous, Managing Partner, commented:

“This recognition means a great deal to us, particularly when we look at the extraordinary firms alongside us on these shortlists. We come from a small country, but there is no reason our ideas, ambition or standards should be small. Neolaw.aibegan years before the current AI revolution because we believed technology would fundamentally change our profession. That journey continues. Our ambition is not technology for its own sake, but to combine the best technology with exceptional people, judgment, integrity, and human understanding to deliver better outcomes for our clients. I am especially proud of our team. Recognition like this belongs to the people who had the courage to experiment, learn, make mistakes, improve and keep building. It also strengthens our determination to contribute, in our own way, to Cyprus becoming an increasingly important centre for technology, innovation and high-value professional services.’