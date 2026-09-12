A workshop deeply rooted in the traditions of Cyprus will enrich September’s cultural agenda. This season, creative workshops are blooming in every corner of the island. Anasa Cyprus presents a morning dedicated to the art of tsiattista, with the award-winning ethnomusicologist Dr Nicoleta Demetriou.

On Saturday, September 19 at the Eleni Petropoulou Hall in Pera Chorio, Demetriou will welcome Greek-language workshop participants and introduce them to world of tsiattista – the renowned Cypriot impromptu oral poetry. Looking at the art of poetic dueling which is deeply distilled in Cypriot history and tradition, participants will explore the art of the 15-syllable verse, listen to characteristic examples and then write their own tsiattista.

Best of all, the workshop is open to all levels and requires no previous experience in poetry or writing. A willingness “to explore a living Cypriot tradition that continues to evolve through the voices of its people,” as organisers say, is enough.

“You may leave having written your very first tsiattisto,” concludes Anasa Cyprus. “Or perhaps simply having discovered a new way to listen to the voice of your land.”

Tsiattista Workshop

3-hour tsiattista workshop with award-winning ethnomusicologist, Dr. Nicoleta Demetriou. Organised by Anasa Cyprus. September 19. Eleni Petropoulou Hall, Pera Chorio, Nicosia. 11am-2pm. €35 includes drinks and snacks. Online registration needed. Instagram: @anasacyprus