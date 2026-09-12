The Ayia Napa International Festival returns this September, reaffirming its longstanding role as one of Cyprus’ most important cultural institutions and a key pillar of the municipality’s international identity.

Its 42nd edition will be held on September 25, 26 and 27, with a variety of events and activities taking place at the Giorgos Seferis central square. The coastal town’s centre will transform into a meeting point for cultures, generations and artistic expressions as the programme features traditional crafts, contemporary creativity and international ties.

At the heart of the festival, though, are its three concerts, and organisers have just revealed the line-up. On Friday, September 25, Greek singer Josephine will take the big stage and sing live, while on September 26, Kosta Makedonas will showcase the diversity of the Greek repertoire.

On the final evening, Locomondo will head to the festival to share its Greek reggae sounds with festival-goers on September 27.

42nd Ayia Napa International Festival

Tradition, heritage and live music. Concerts by Josephine, Kostas Makedonas and Locomondo. September 25-27. Giorgos Seferis Central Square, Ayia Napa. Free admission. 7.30pm