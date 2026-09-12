Five people were arrested overnight on Friday as police carried out regular patrols.

Police said the operation resulted in 304 citations for various traffic violations, along with the arrests of two people for theft, one for illegal residence, one for driving under the influence of alcohol and one for breaching the terms of a security guard’s licence.

During the operation, 841 drivers and 254 passengers were stopped and checked, while fifty inspections of business premises were carried out, resulting in five charges related to criminal activity.

Officers also identified 28 additional traffic offences that remain under investigation.

Of the traffic complaints issued, 67 concerned drivers exceeding the speed limit, while police impounded 24 vehicles during the checks.

A total of 286 alcohol tests were conducted, leading to 22 complaints, and three drivers returned positive results in preliminary drug tests.