Stitched into the Landscape, a new exhibition by artists Andreani Panayides and Vasilis Savvidis, runs from September 11 at the Elyssia Boutique Hotel in Pedoulas until November 11. Supported by the Cultural Decentralisation Programme 2026 of the deputy ministry of culture, the exhibition features free parallel workshops on the technique of Lefkara lace.

The show is few in pieces but immersive. Alongside the framed works stands a tavli (backgammon) set, its dice and stones replaced with Lefkara lace. Walking in, visitors are transported into a village that has been stitched, its walkways and its doors, an imagination of the craft woven into everyday life.

“I wanted people to feel the slowness of Cypriot life, siga siga,” says Panayides. “In a world that never stops, Lefkara lace is the proof of another way of living. It is a craft that makes you slow down, look closely and be present.”

The collaboration between the two artists came naturally. Savvidis works in animation, the art of the future, and showed Panayides ways to carry a traditional craft into the present and beyond. Panayides, the founder of the Folkmona fashion brand, trained in Lefkara lace at the Cyprus Handicraft Service. She taught Savvidis to slow down, to notice the tiny edges of a door, to look around and feel the moment rather than be caught behind a screen.

Together they gave new life to Lefkara lace. Alongside the exhibition, Panayides will hold free Lefkara lace workshops for the community and visitors, on September 12 and 13 and October 10 and 11, teaching the craft to a new generation.

The exhibition is an invitation to slow down. In a fast-paced world where we forget to stop and be present, it reflects the siga siga rhythm of Cypriot life, and finds its evidence in Lefkara lace, an endangered craft on the UNESCO list that makes you slow down, notice the smallest details and breathe.

On linen, graphic works hand drawn by Savvidis with a fabric pen that captures glimpses of everyday Cypriot life: old doors and windows, a game of tavli, a cup of Cypriot coffee, the familiar Cypriot chair. Onto each piece, Panayides hand stitches traditional Lefkara lace. Nothing is printed. Everything is made by hand.

Stitched into the Landscape

Exhibition with graphic works, Lefkara lace embroidery and more. By Andreani Panayides and Vasilis Savvidis. Part of the Cultural Decentralisation Programme 2026 of the Deputy Ministry of Culture. September 11-November 11. Elyssia Boutique Hotel, Pedoulas. [email protected]. Tel: 97-566 809