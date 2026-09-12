Even before Alley Cats went live, reviews started popping up everywhere saying how dreadful the new series would be. Well, it’s Ricky Gervais being Ricky Gervais. Not everyone’s cup of tea but definitely funny in a raw sort of way.

Each of the six 15-minute episodes starts with daybreak and ends with bedtime for the pussycats. In between, it’s Gus being as offensive or hilarious – cross out as applicable – as Ricky Gervais is on stage and as gentle as the actor is with animals.

When he’s not trying to help a lost kitten find her way back home, Gus and his gang are swearing and dismantling humanity.

Don’t get too caught up in the cattiness or you’ll miss all the underlying messages about issues that rattle people, such as terrorism, poverty and drugs, and those that deeply touch people, like friendship, love and grief.

Olive, played by Diane Morgan, is smitten with Rupert, ‘fondly’ referred to as ‘Ponce’ by the band of alley cats. But her biological clock is ticking so loudly she can’t hear the warnings that dear Ponce, who lives in a house with a cat flap and automatic feeder, cannot procreate since ‘that time’ at the vet.

Puke lives up to his name as being a disgusting creature that would copulate with anything that breathes or on occasion doesn’t.

Then there is the rest of the motley crew and Gus’ girlfriend.

This mismatched party of British cats from all walks of life have found the glue that keeps them together and as a team, through non-stop dialogue, they set off to get the kitten home.

The series is humorous, scathing and heartwarming in equal measure. It tells many truths and it helps to remember it is an animation comedy show for adults.

Hours after it was launched, Alley Cats shot to number one on Netflix and the positive reviews started pouring in.

Foul language, sensitive topics and a lorry load of humour. Binge-watching takes an hour and a half. Grab a snack and refreshment, and enjoy.

It made me laugh and it made me cry.

Streaming on Netflix.