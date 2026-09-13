Elena Rybakina delivered a devastating display to dethrone two time defending champion Aryna Sabalenka on Saturday, winning the US Open final 6-4 5-7 6-2 to claim a third Grand Slam title and rise to world number one.

The Russian-born Kazakh’s composure on the biggest stage ended Sabalenka’s 20 match winning streak at Flushing Meadows, denying the Belarusian a chance to match Serena Williams and Chris Evert with three consecutive New York titles. An ankle injury had threatened Rybakina’s campaign before the tournament began, but the 27 year old overcame those concerns to add the US Open crown to her Australian Open win earlier this year and her Wimbledon title from 2022.

“It’s tough to find words, I didn’t expect anything like this coming into the tournament,” said Rybakina, who became only the third woman this century to win both hardcourt majors in the same year, following Sabalenka and Angelique Kerber. “I’ve been dealing a bit with an injury. Somehow, everything aligned together on my side,” she said, adding of her opponent “it’s so difficult to play against you, you push me to the limit.”

The final at Arthur Ashe Stadium pitted the world’s top two players against each other, and though Sabalenka pushed late, Rybakina remained composed throughout to secure the win and a prize of $5.5 million.

Dressed in a yellow and black kit, Rybakina produced powerful groundstrokes but could not convert early pressure as Sabalenka held firm with big serving in their third Grand Slam final meeting. The second seed edged ahead 3-2 after a Sabalenka double fault, with the Belarusian earning a code violation moments later for hitting a ball into the stands. “It’s really tough to control your emotions when you lose in the final of the Grand Slam,” Sabalenka said. “If I had held it inside, I wouldn’t be able to say a word.”

Rybakina claimed the opening set as Sabalenka’s frustration grew, before a dip in form allowed Sabalenka to force a deciding set with a strong second set performance. Rybakina regained control in the third, moving to a 5-2 lead before closing out the match. “I’m disappointed, but I want to congratulate Elena,” said Sabalenka. “I wish I could perform a bit better, but I guess next year.”

The tournament continues on Sunday, when Ben Shelton faces top seed Alexander Zverev in the men’s final.