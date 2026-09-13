Police arrested the parents of a four-year-old boy on Sunday after the child died from a fall at a block of flats in Engomi.

The boy fell around 20 metres from the sixth-floor balcony of the family home on Andrea Mitropoulou Street on Saturday evening, at approximately 6.15pm.

He was taken to Nicosia general hospital by ambulance but could not be saved, and was pronounced dead at around 6.50pm.

The child, aged three years and nine months, would have turned four in December.

The child’s parents, a 32-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman, were arrested on suspicion of causing death from negligence.

The family, of African descent, resided legally in the apartment where the incident occurred.

They are due to appear before the Nicosia district court, where police will seek the couple’s remand for the purposes of continuing the investigation.

A post-mortem examination is expected to take place today, carried out by pathologist Orthodoxos Orthodoxou.

The circumstances surrounding the fall remain under investigation by Nicosia CID.