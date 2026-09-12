President Nikos Christodoulides announced on Saturday that a new housing plan tailored specifically to mountain communities will be unveiled within days, setting a target to double the population of the Troodos region and Tillyria from around 32,000 to 64,000 residents over the next decade.

Speaking at an awards ceremony for outstanding graduates from mountain communities, held at the presidential residence, Christodoulides said the figures reflected an uncomfortable reality that needed to be addressed directly.

“We have to tell things as they are, it does not honour us particularly, I saw 160 communities with 32,000 inhabitants,” he said, adding “we must set a goal for the next decade for the number of inhabitants in the mountainous areas and the communities of Tillyria to reach 64,000”.

He insisted the target would be pursued jointly with local community leaders, saying “it is a goal that we will set together, and you can be sure that we will achieve it”.

Christodoulides said the forthcoming housing plan had been developed by the housing commissioner and the interior ministry, following consultation with local residents.

He pointed to the government’s housing record since taking office, remarking that more than ten housing schemes had already been announced, with over €300 million invested and more than 5,500 new housing units currently under development.

He said the government had also taken steps to protect education infrastructure in remote areas, citing the decision to keep Kampos primary school open despite it having only one pupil at one stage, as well as the operation of small orientation classes in secondary schools with as few as two students.

“We have an obligation as a state to offer our citizens the same opportunities in the fields of education, health and the welfare state, wherever they have chosen to reside,” he said.

Christodoulides also referenced a three-year, €3 million programme funded by Helleniq Energy and EKO, which will provide financial assistance to more than 200 young families in Troodos and Tillyria, alongside free breakfasts for 660 children attending public pre-schools in the same areas.