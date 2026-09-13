Get ready to laugh as stand-up comedians arrive from overseas with a festival to close off the month

Cyprus has become something of a hotspot for international stand-up comedians in recent years, and we’re here for it! With the arrival of comedians travelling from abroad and a buzzing stand-up scene, this September has several exciting events in store. It is time for comedy nights in English and a festival bringing over 45 performers with shows in four languages!

Australian-born and Europe-based comedian Elena Gabrielle returns to the island for another show packed with dating stories, dirty jokes and vibes. Her Getting Personal set will dive into relationships, stereotypes and the legacies we leave behind as she is joined by local comic star Peter Kypri.

They will first take the stage of Savino Live in Larnaca on September 16, before heading to Limassol for a show at Ravens Music Hall on September 18.

Also performing across the country is Irish comedian Reece Kidd, who will reveal a brand-new stand-up comedy show. Currently on a European tour, Kidd will stop by Cyprus to present three shows: a Paphos evening at Technopolis 20 on September 17, a Limassol evening at Panos Solomonidis Municipal Cultural Center on September 18 and a Nicosia evening at Pantheon Theatre on September 19.

After performing in more than 30 countries and sold-out shows at the Edinburgh Fringe for three years in a row, he brings his Irish humour, big storytelling, sharp characters and the chaos of being an Irishman abroad to Cyprus.

Reece Kidd will present three shows in Cyprus

Californian Rachman Blake is no stranger to Cyprus’ comedy stages. He has performed on the island several times and this September he returns for two shows, in Nicosia and Limassol. First up, he will present his Comedy Experience at Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club in Nicosia on September 22. A few days later, on September 24, those in Limassol will get to enjoy his jokes and stories at Ravens Music Hall.

At the end of the month, the comedy nights are far from over. The 4th International Limassol Comedy Festival by StantarKomety arrives with a five-day agenda from September 30 to October 4, with more than 45 comedians performing across six venues and in four languages.

Local and international comedians will present shows in English, Greek, Russian and Serbo-Croatian. This year, the festival agenda includes open mic nights, line-up shows, solo shows and interactive performances.

Cyprus, get ready to laugh this September!

Getting Personal

Stand-up comedy show by renowned Australian comedian Elena Gabrielle. Joined by Cypriot, Peter Kypri. September 16. Savino Live, Larnaca. September 18. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. 8pm-10pm. In English. www.elenagabrielle.com

1 Irishman in Cyprus

Stand-up comedy tour by Reece Kidd. September 17. Technopolis 20, Paphos. September 18. Panos Solomonidis Municipal Cultural Centre, Limassol. September 19. Pantheon Theatre, Nicosia. 9pm, except for Paphos show at 8pm. In English. www.tickettailor.com/events/reecekidd

Comedy Experience with Rachman Blake

Californian comedian performs live. September 22. Sarah’s Jazz & Blues Club, Nicosia. 8pm. Ravens Music Hall, Limassol. September 24. 8.30pm. In English. www.tickettailor.com/events/comedyexperience

4th International Limassol Comedy Festival

Comedy festival with more than 45 international and local comedians performing. September 30-October 4. Throughout Limassol. In English, Greek, Russian and Serbo-Croatian. www.stantarkkomety.com