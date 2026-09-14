Justice Minister Costas Fitiris on Monday briefed representatives of police and prison guard unions on changes being planned for the police force and the correctional system.

According to the justice ministry, the meetings were held in a “particularly friendly and constructive atmosphere”, with views exchanged on issues concerning personnel and the operation of both the police and Central Prisons.

Regarding the police, Fitiris outlined proposed amendments to the Police Law, aimed at modernising the institutional and organisational framework governing the force.

Changes under consideration include recruitment and promotions, retirement age, allowances, the points system, restructuring, the operation of specialised departments and operational support.

At the same time, provisions are being promoted concerning the safety and protection of police officers in cases of death or injury while on duty. These are already undergoing legal vetting and will subsequently be submitted to parliament.

According to the ministry, emphasis is also being placed on upgrading infrastructure and equipment, allowing the police to respond effectively to its expanding range of responsibilities and duties.

Regarding the central prisons, Fitiris briefed union representatives on proposed amendments to the Prisons Law and changes being promoted to the structure and operation of the prisons department.

Issues discussed included staff safety, the creation of a maximum-security wing, operational support and security checks with police assistance, the effective use of surveillance systems and the creation of a rapid response unit.

Staff shortages were also discussed, along with upgrading the profession of prison guards, staff training, incentives to attract new prison guards and recruitment pay scales.

Fitiris also referred to changes to the organisational structure of the prisons, its new management, as well as measures being promoted in relation to juvenile prisons.

All trade unions were asked to submit specific and documented proposals and recommendations on the issues raised, so they can be assessed as part of the changes being planned.

“The priority of the justice ministry is to amend and modernise legislation so that it responds to the contemporary requirements of public order and the correctional system, with full respect for human rights,” the ministry said.