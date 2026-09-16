A 53-year-old man wanted by Polish authorities in connection with a fraud investigation was arrested at Paphos airport, police said on Wednesday.

The man was arrested after arriving in Cyprus on a flight from abroad.

During a passport check at the arrivals area, police found that he was wanted by Polish authorities and issued a provisional arrest warrant.

Poland is seeking the man in connection with alleged fraud, money laundering and illegal trading in financial instruments committed between March 2016 and June 2018.

Polish authorities issued an arrest warrant and, through Interpol, a red notice on September 8.

The man was taken into custody and is expected to appear before a court to begin judicial proceedings for his extradition to Poland.