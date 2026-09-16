High youth employment rate in Cyprus fails to guarantee independence

Cyprus had one of the EU’s higher youth employment rates in 2025, but young people still left the parental home later than the European average, highlighting the gap between having a job and being able to afford independent living.

Eurostat data published this week showed that young people in Cyprus left their parents’ home at an average age of 27, compared with 26.3 years across the EU.

The Cyprus figure came despite a youth employment rate of 72.3 per cent among people aged 20 to 29, well above the EU average of 65.5 per cent.

Only nine countries recorded higher youth employment rates than Cyprus, led by Iceland at 85.3 per cent and the Netherlands at 84.0 per cent.

Malta followed at 82.1 per cent, while Switzerland recorded 78.3 per cent, Germany 77.0 per cent, Norway 76.5 per cent, Ireland 76.1 per cent, Denmark 74.8 per cent and Austria 74.6 per cent.

Eurostat said there was a broad relationship between youth employment and the age at which young people leave home, with countries where young adults tend to leave earlier generally recording higher employment rates.

Finland had the lowest average age for leaving the parental home at 21.4 years, followed by Denmark at 21.8 and Estonia and Lithuania at 22.7 years.

At the other end of the scale, Croatia recorded the highest average age at 31.5 years, followed by Greece and Slovakia at 30.9 years and Spain and Italy at 30.2 years.

Across the EU, the average age has remained close to 26 since 2002, rising only slightly from 26.2 years in 2024 to 26.3 years in 2025.

For Cyprus, the figures come against a labour market that has shown signs of cooling, even though the country’s vacancy rate remains above the European average.

Separate figures from Eurostat showed that Cyprus recorded the EU’s largest year-on-year fall in its job vacancy rate in the second quarter of 2026, with unfilled positions accounting for 2.6 per cent of posts.

The rate fell from 3.3 per cent a year earlier, after standing at 3.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2025 and 2.8 per cent in both the fourth quarter and first quarter of 2026.

Nevertheless, Cyprus remained above the EU and euro area averages of 2.0 per cent and 2.1 per cent respectively.

The cost of living provides another part of the picture for young workers trying to establish independent households.

Eurostat previously reported that Cyprus had a household consumption price level equivalent to 89.2 per cent of the EU average in 2025, placing it below the bloc-wide price level but not eliminating the financial pressures faced by people on lower wages.

The combination of relatively strong employment and a later departure from the family home suggests that employment alone does not determine when young Cypriots can afford to live independently.

For younger workers on lower salaries, the ability to cover rent, utilities, food and other everyday expenses can be just as important as whether a job is available.

The data therefore offer a more nuanced picture of Cyprus’ youth labour market, where a comparatively high proportion of young adults are employed but the transition to financial and residential independence can still take longer.