On the occasion of European Mobility Week 2026, a press presentation of the Cyprus Public Transport’s (CPT) new digital tools took place on September 15, 2026, at the University of Cyprus (UCY).

The presentation focused on the revamped Pame app and the CPT’s new, enhanced website, highlighting the Cyprus Public Transport’s commitment to using technology for the benefit of passengers, offering a more modern, easy-to-use and comprehensive information and travel experience.

In attendance and offering addresses were Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works (MTCW), Dr Marina Ioannou Hasapi, the Director of Administration and Finance and member of the UCY Senate Council, Menelaos Menelaou and CPT Chief Executive Officer Julio Tironi.

In her address, Dr Ioannou Hasapi noted that the MTCW is working towards a transport system in which buses, walking and cycling do not operate in isolation, but complement one another. Nevertheless, she added that, as well as infrastructure, passengers also need a high-quality service, with frequent and reliable routes and good information. This is where the renewed Pame app has an important role to play, she said, particularly for students who are familiar with technology and organise much of their daily lives from their mobile phones. In this way, the Pame app supports a modern public transport system.

UCY’s Menelaou, meanwhile, stressed the importance of sustainable and reliable mobility for the university community, noting that the University of Cyprus is seeking, in cooperation with Cyprus Public Transport, to turn the needs and suggestions of its students and staff into practical solutions. At the same time, he said the aim is not simply to develop more initiatives or routes, but also to achieve tangible results, with more people travelling by bus and fewer cars on campus.

In turn, CEO Tironi noted that CPT’s revamped Pame app and enhanced website tackled passengers’ needs identified through satisfaction surveys. While Cyprus faces significant challenges in the transport and environmental sectors, he expressed optimism that the island is on the right track, as bus use has continued to increase. CPT carried 12.3 million passengers in 2025, exceeded one million passengers per month from May 2024 onwards and recorded further growth in 2026, he noted. At the same time, the adoption of digital solutions is progressing, with 82.6 per cent of passengers using the Motion card.

During the event, the upgraded Pame app was presented. The application has been designed to make daily journeys easier, faster, smarter and greener. Its features include the real-time arrival of buses at stops, tracking a bus’ journey on an interactive map, the option to plan a journey based on arrival time and the ability to top up the Motion card via the app.

The Cyprus Public Transport’s new website also was presented. It has been redesigned and enriched with more structured content, to give passengers quick and easy access to the information they need.

The enhanced website brings together more information in a modern, user-friendly environment, covering the Company’s services, timetables, routes, tickets and other useful details for everyday travel.

Thanks to its new digital services, Cyprus Public Transport continues to invest in innovation,

Pame app: together in every journey

Learn more about the Pame app by viewing the video below:

Learn more about the CPT’s Website in the video below: